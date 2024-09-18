Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack

A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.

On Sept. 5, a 15-year-old girl was doused in a flammable substance and lit on fire at Evan Hardy Collegiate.

She was airlifted to an Edmonton hospital and is suffering from serious injuries, according to police.

A teacher who tried to put out the flames and help the student was also injured.

The 14-year-old was charged with attempted murder, arson and aggravated assault.

The teen is now facing a fourth charge — unlawfully causing bodily harm — related to the teacher.

Crown Prosecutor Ainsley Furlonger read out the new charge during the teen's third court appearance on Wednesday.

The girl's name can't be published under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. A publication ban is also in effect on the teen victim and teacher.

The accused is currently in custody. Her attendance was waived so she wasn't present in court.

The matter is adjourned to Sept. 26.