'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
This story contains details and images that some readers may find disturbing
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die.
He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
"That was the worst day of my life," Jackie Thoms said, remembering the call.
"He was just screaming that he couldn't feel his arms and he was going to die and, 'Tell me you love me. I'm not going to make it.'"
McKay was working for Flatlander Scaffolding, a company contracted by SaskPower to do work at the hydro plant.
McKay said he was taken to a unit by a SaskPower supervisor and left alone to take measurements.
SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, where Blayne McKay was electrocuted. (Courtesy: Jackie Thoms)
"I put a tape measure in the air, and as soon as I put it in the air, the transformer arcked over I got electrocuted — 110,000 volts and I burst into flames," McKay told CTV News.
McKay’s coworker jumped into action.
"He found some rainwater and put me out," McKay said.
McKay was put in a medically-induced coma and airlifted to Edmonton’s burn unit, where he would spend months undergoing surgeries to skin graft 65 per cent of his body.
"I thought I was dead. I thought I was going to die and that was it. I couldn't move, none of my body moved," McKay said.
"I still have nightmares."
Blayne McKay's foot, while in recovery at the burn unit in Edmonton. (Courtesy: Jackie Thoms)
The Prince Albert man had to re-learn how to walk and is still undergoing therapy.
"SaskPower never once called to see if I was ok, to see if I was alive, or dead, or anything," McKay said.
SaskPower refused to comment on the situation, as it’s still before the courts.
The Crown corporation pleaded guilty to one charge under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulations — failing to ensure working conditions are a safe distance from an exposed energized electrical conductor.
The Crown prosecutor is pushing for a $500,000 fine. None of the money would go to McKay.
"All the money all goes to the government. Well, where does it go? Who gets it? Why don't the victims get any of that money?" Thoms questioned.
McKay is calling for Occupational Health and Safety fines to be given to victims.
"The families don't get anything. The places that look after them don't get anything. I'm sure the burn unit could use some funding," McKay said.
"And when I pay for power, my money is going to end up paying SaskPower's fine."
In an email to CTV News, a spokesperson for the government of Saskatchewan said workplace fines are deposited into "the general revenue fund ... where all public monies are deposited and expenses are paid out."
The only financial support McKay said he has received is workers' compensation — a fraction of his former salary.
As McKay continues to recover, he has a goal.
"I want to work for SaskPower,” McKay told CTV News.
"If they're not going to compensate me for something they did, they should train me and employ me out there — so that this doesn't happen to people again."
