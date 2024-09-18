Sask. man seeks answers in 33-year-old case of his mother’s murder

The Prince Albert Police Service (SPS) continues to investigate the homicide of Jean LaChance, who was last seen in September 1991.

LaChance, a 29-year-old mother of five, was last seen in the 3500 Block of 2nd Ave West on September 14, 1991. Her body was discovered the following day in a wooded area south of Victoria Hospital.

Her son, Theron Morin, who was just four years old at the time, is now making a public plea for tips to help solve his mother's homicide case.

Morin is asking anyone with information about his mother's disappearance or death to come forward.

"To anyone who knows anything regarding my Mom, any information, anything at all, whether you think it is small or everything is helpful. To the person involved, who is listening to this, know that I forgive you and my family forgives you," Morin said while visiting a bench dedicated to his mother's memory on Tuesday.

Police say they are still working on the case and the investigation continues.

Sergeant Aaron Anderson of the historical crimes and missing persons unit hopes that advanced technology will lead to a breakthrough.

“Although time has passed, investigative technology and techniques have significantly advanced, making me hopeful we can find the person responsible and give the family of Jean LaChance closure,” Anderson said.