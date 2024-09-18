SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Sask. man seeks answers in 33-year-old case of his mother’s murder

    LaChance, a 29-year-old mother of five, was last seen in the 3500 Block of 2nd Ave West on September 14, 1991. Her body was discovered the following day in a wooded area south of Victoria Hospital. (Photo source: PAPS) LaChance, a 29-year-old mother of five, was last seen in the 3500 Block of 2nd Ave West on September 14, 1991. Her body was discovered the following day in a wooded area south of Victoria Hospital. (Photo source: PAPS)
    Share

    The Prince Albert Police Service (SPS) continues to investigate the homicide of Jean LaChance, who was last seen in September 1991.

    LaChance, a 29-year-old mother of five, was last seen in the 3500 Block of 2nd Ave West on September 14, 1991. Her body was discovered the following day in a wooded area south of Victoria Hospital.

    Her son, Theron Morin, who was just four years old at the time, is now making a public plea for tips to help solve his mother's homicide case.

    Morin is asking anyone with information about his mother's disappearance or death to come forward.

    "To anyone who knows anything regarding my Mom, any information, anything at all, whether you think it is small or everything is helpful. To the person involved, who is listening to this, know that I forgive you and my family forgives you," Morin said while visiting a bench dedicated to his mother's memory on Tuesday.

    Theron Morin, who was just four years old at the time, is now making a public plea for tips to help solve his mother's homicide case. (Photo source: PAPS)

    Police say they are still working on the case and the investigation continues.

    Sergeant Aaron Anderson of the historical crimes and missing persons unit hopes that advanced technology will lead to a breakthrough.

    “Although time has passed, investigative technology and techniques have significantly advanced, making me hopeful we can find the person responsible and give the family of Jean LaChance closure,” Anderson said.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    • One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    • $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News