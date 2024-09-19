SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Serious collision on Sask. highway re-routes traffic

    An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo. An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.
    Share

    Outlook RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 15 in the RM of Rudy, Sask. on Thursday morning.

    Officers received the report around 10:15 a.m., according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

    RCMP said the highway is closed and drivers should expect delays.

    No further information was given, as RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages.

    Outlook is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Saskatoon.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    • Fatal fire being investigated in London

      Damage is estimated around $500,000. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

    • Shooting in London at unknown location

      A shooting early Wednesday morning is being investigated by London police after a man showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds — the catch, police don't know where the shooting happened.

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News