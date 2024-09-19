Serious collision on Sask. highway re-routes traffic

Outlook RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 15 in the RM of Rudy, Sask. on Thursday morning.

Officers received the report around 10:15 a.m., according to a release from Saskatchewan RCMP.

RCMP said the highway is closed and drivers should expect delays.

No further information was given, as RCMP said the investigation is in its early stages.

Outlook is located approximately 100 kilometres south of Saskatoon.