Two women arrested following armed robbery in Saskatoon
Police have arrested and charged two women following an armed robbery at a store in Saskatoon Thursday morning.
Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 5:30 a.m., where they learned a woman had a firearm in the store.
Police say the video evidence obtained shows one of the suspects pulling out and pointing a gun.
Shortly after, officers arrested two women a short distance away and found a C02 firearm believed to be the weapon used in the incident.
As a result, a 28-year-old woman is facing charges for armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.
A 24-year-old woman is facing charges for armed robbery, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.
BREAKING Canadian women among those who allege Harrods boss sexually abused them
CTV News has learned there are multiple Canadian women alleging they were victims of sexual abuse at the hands of the late Harrods boss Mohamed Al Fayed.
PM Justin Trudeau to adjust cabinet roles today, as Pablo Rodriguez quits
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be making adjustments to his cabinet today, CTV News has confirmed. The small shuffle is the result of longtime cabinet minister Pablo Rodriguez quitting.
BREAKING Health Canada approves updated Novavax COVID-19 vaccine
An updated version of Novavax's COVID-19 vaccine has been approved by Canada's health agency.
Influencer couple denies leaving kids alone on cruise
For most people, dinner on a cruise ship is a time to relax. But when influencer couple Abby and Matt Howard decided to kick back with a dinner à deux, they ended up kicking up a storm.
BREAKING François Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier François Legault is calling on the Bloc Québécois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices as both sides trade strikes
The leader of Hezbollah vowed to keep up daily strikes on Israel despite this week's mass bombing attack on its communication devices, and said Israelis displaced by the fighting from homes near the Lebanon border would not be able to return until the war in Gaza ends.
Canadian among dozens arrested in Ghost app global cybercrime crackdown
A Canadian suspect was among dozens arrested around the world in a global crackdown on the encrypted communication platform, called Ghost, according to the RCMP.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
Huge python grabs Thai woman in her kitchen, squeezes her two hours before she can be freed
A 64-year-old woman was preparing to do her evening dishes at her home outside Bangkok when she felt a sharp pain in her thigh and looked down to see a huge python taking hold of her.
Tornado confirmed near Langbank, Sask.: ECCC
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has confirmed a tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Langbank, Sask.
-
Sask. premier's popularity hits 2 year low, poll says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe's popularity has hit a two year low, according to a recent poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.
-
Serious collision on Sask. highway re-routes traffic
Outlook RCMP are responding to a serious collision on Highway 15 in the RM of Rudy, Sask. on Thursday morning.
Tornado, severe thunderstorm watches issued for parts of Manitoba and Ontario
After a soggy, chaotic few days in Manitoba, more severe thunderstorms could be on the way to parts of the province on Thursday.
-
Missing six-year-old boy disappeared after school breakfast program: Manitoba RCMP
Shamattawa RCMP are searching for a missing six-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Wednesday morning.
-
Manitoba cabinet minister 'inadvertently' violated rules: ethics commissioner
Manitoba's ethics commissioner has found an NDP cabinet minister was in the wrong when he failed to disclose he had a business contract with the government, but he is not recommending a penalty.
Alberta mayor apologizes for comments about killing feral cats
The mayor of Fort Saskatchewan apologized on Thursday for comments she made earlier this week about killing feral cats.
-
$149M approved by province for Jasper wildfire recovery
The Alberta government will provide $149 million for Jasper's recovery from a wildfire that burned one third of its townsite, the province announced on Thursday.
-
2 killed in early morning crash near Thorsby
Thorsby RCMP are investigating a crash that killed two people early Thursday morning.
Dangerous offender who left Alberta woman in vegetative state denied parole
The Parole Board of Canada says a man who assaulted a young pregnant woman and left her for dead remains too dangerous to be released into the community.
-
Calgary police investigate sexual assault of girl at Fish Creek Park
Calgary police are investigating the sexual assault of a young girl in Fish Creek Park.
-
Speed investigated in deadly Macleod Trail motorcycle crash
Calgary police say speed is being investigated as a factor in a deadly two-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.
Lethbridge couple has car stolen while waiting for an appointment
A Lethbridge couple got a good reminder as to why you should keep your vehicle doors locked at all times.
-
Lethbridge police to hold low-light shooting training exercise Wednesday and Thursday evening
Lethbridge residents who live near the police range can expect to hear plenty of shots fired Wednesday and Thursday.
-
Lethbridge sees spike in encampments, and in support referrals
The City of Lethbridge's encampment response team continues to see a rise in the number of people experiencing homelessness throughout the summer months.
Uniformed officers returning to schools in York Region, but only for safety presentations, say officials
Students across York Region will once again see uniformed officers at school, however police and board officials say they will only be stopping by for the occasional safety presentation.
-
Victims identified, suspects charged with first-degree murder in double homicide north of Toronto
Police have identified the two men killed in an early Wednesday morning shooting at a park north of Toronto. York Regional Police (YRP) say officers were called to Bayview Park, near Bayview and Lowndes avenues in Keswick, Ont., just before 7:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired.
-
Toronto's dry September continues. Here's when the rain will return
Toronto saw a record-breaking wet summer, but September has proven to be anything but, with less than five millimetres of rain recorded this month.
Ottawa's idling bylaw faces bumpy road as new rules approved to address unnecessary idling
Ottawa is on the road to new rules to crack down on unnecessary idling in 2025, despite concerns about a lack of enforcement, insufficient education for drivers and allowing idling in school zones.
-
'We want to see our students back on buses': Talks set for Monday to restore school bus service in Renfrew County
The school bus authority that covers Renfrew County and the group that represents drivers are expected to meet for the second time this month Monday, as 10,000 students remain without a ride to school.
-
5 teenagers 'facing consequences' after 15-year-old girl assaulted at Pembroke, Ont. school, OPP says
Two teenage girls are facing assault charges and three other girls will be "facing consequences" under the Youth Criminal Justice Act following the assault of a girl at a Pembroke, Ont. school, according to police.
Public services are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman
Public services in Quebec are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd in his 2023-2024 annual report, which is filled with concrete examples.
-
BREAKING François Legault wants the Trudeau government to fall
Quebec Premier François Legault is calling on the Bloc Québécois to topple the Trudeau government next Wednesday and trigger a federal election.
-
Anita Anand taking on transport portfolio after Pablo Rodriguez leaves cabinet
Treasury Board President Anita Anand will take on the additional role of transport minister this afternoon, after Pablo Rodriguez resigned from cabinet to run for the Quebec Liberal leadership.
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Vancouver police look for occupants of vehicle seen near site of June murder
Homicide investigators are renewing their call for witnesses to the June 5 slaying of Wataru Kakiuchi in Vancouver.
-
The Stanley Park Ghost Train is coming back. Here's how to get tickets.
The Stanley Park Ghost Train is back after a years-long hiatus and the Vancouver Park Board is promising a "spectacularly spooky" experience for those who manage to secure tickets.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
B.C. and First Nations reach deal to sell 2,600 condos at 60% of market value
An agreement between First Nations and the British Columbia government will see thousands of homes made available in Vancouver at 40-per-cent below cost.
-
-
NDP flips, BC United flops, B.C. Conservatives surge as election campaign approaches
If the lead up to British Columbia's provincial election campaign is any indication of what’s to come, voters should expect the unexpected.
Fatal fire being investigated in London
Damage is estimated around $500,000. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.
-
Shooting in London at unknown location
A shooting early Wednesday morning is being investigated by London police after a man showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds — the catch, police don't know where the shooting happened.
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
BREAKING Missing family last seen in a rideshare vehicle in Kitchener, Ont.
New details have been shared about a missing family that was last seen on Sept. 1 in Kitchener, Ont.
-
Ontario ends 2023-24 with nearly balanced budget, partly due to international tuition
Ontario ended the 2023-24 fiscal year with a nearly balanced budget, in part due to higher-than-expected revenue from international student tuition at colleges.
-
Some Waterloo Region families still waitlisted for before and after school care
Almost three weeks into the school year and some families are still on waitlists for before and after school care and it’s exposing some major gaps in the education system.
BREAKING Highway 101 remains closed west of Timmins after fatal crash
One person is dead and another is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a commercial and passenger vehicle on Highway 101 west of Timmins on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Driver hauling 36,000 kg of ammonia arrested for impaired driving near Timmins, Ont.
James Bay Ontario Provincial Police have charged four commercial vehicle drivers with impaired, including one who was hauling 36,000 kilograms of ammonia hydrate.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs kicks off provincial election
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has called for a provincial election. Voters will go to the polls on Oct. 21, as prescribed by the province's fixed-date election law.
-
Dartmouth Commons area open to public again after bear spotted
Police are asking people to avoid the Dartmouth Commons area in Dartmouth, N.S., as they assist with a wildlife call for a bear.
-
Nova Scotia adding 14 pharmacies to primary care clinic program
Fourteen pharmacies in Nova Scotia will join the community pharmacy primary care clinic program this fall.
Newfoundland and Labrador monitoring rise in whooping cough cases: medical officer
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
-
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
-
Cow cuddling: Why a Newfoundland farm is offering quality time with these 'gentle creatures'
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.