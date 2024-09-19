SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two women arrested following armed robbery in Saskatoon

    Saskatoon Police
    Share

    Police have arrested and charged two women following an armed robbery at a store in Saskatoon Thursday morning.

    Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 5:30 a.m., where they learned a woman had a firearm in the store.

    Police say the video evidence obtained shows one of the suspects pulling out and pointing a gun.

    Shortly after, officers arrested two women a short distance away and found a C02 firearm believed to be the weapon used in the incident.

    As a result, a 28-year-old woman is facing charges for armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

    A 24-year-old woman is facing charges for armed robbery, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    • Fatal fire being investigated in London

      Damage is estimated around $500,000. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided when it becomes available.

    • Shooting in London at unknown location

      A shooting early Wednesday morning is being investigated by London police after a man showed up at hospital with gunshot wounds — the catch, police don't know where the shooting happened.

    • Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News