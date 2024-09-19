Two women arrested following armed robbery in Saskatoon

Police have arrested and charged two women following an armed robbery at a store in Saskatoon Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a business in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue North around 5:30 a.m., where they learned a woman had a firearm in the store.

Police say the video evidence obtained shows one of the suspects pulling out and pointing a gun.

Shortly after, officers arrested two women a short distance away and found a C02 firearm believed to be the weapon used in the incident.

As a result, a 28-year-old woman is facing charges for armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.

A 24-year-old woman is facing charges for armed robbery, and failure to comply with court-ordered conditions.