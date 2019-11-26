The family of Donald Light fears the worst – but hopes he will make a safe return home.

“He said he was just going for a walk and he’d be back later. And that’s something he does on daily basis and that was the last time I saw him,” said his mother, Kelly Pickering.

Light went missing Nov. 19 around 7 p.m. He has not been active on social media, banking or his cell phone.

Light’s family describes him as a happy, helpful and responsible young man, who helped care for his brother with cerebral palsy and worked a full time job.

Light quit his job a week before he disappeared, which led his brother, Braden Light, to believe he might not have been mentally well at the time of his disappearance.

“I have a very strong suspicion that there’s something – a mental disorder that’s been overlooked,” Braden said.

Prince Albert Police Service are retrieving footage from video surveillance cameras from the area where Donald was last located.

Investigators traced his cell phone’s last known location to the city’s downtown near the MacIntosh Mall. Police are searching the memory of his computer looking for clues, Pickering said.

The North Saskatchewan riverbank and East Flat neighbourhood were searched, and the Prince Albert Fire Department searched the river.

Light is described as five-foot-11 with dark blonde hair and glasses. He was wearing a dark jacket, toque and jeans.

“If anybody knows where he is, please phone the police. We just want him to come home,” Pickering said.