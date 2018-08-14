A Saskatoon girl has turned her lemonade stand into a non-profit organization to raise money for cystic fibrosis.

Cassidy Evans, 10, held her first lemonade stand outside her home five years ago, shortly after she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis – a fatal genetic disease that affects the lungs and digestive system.

The then-five-year-old chose to donate her profits towards cystic fibrosis research.

“I like when I can see other people being happy, so I thought maybe if I could do something for other people, it would help them and it would also help me,” Evans told CTV News.

A couple years after Evans’ first lemonade stand in Saskatoon, the family moved to Moose Jaw, Sask. There, Evans’ lemonade stand gained popularity.

“I looked outside and there was a few hundred people on my lawn. I was like, ‘Oh my goodness. We gotta get more lemonade than this little pitcher,’” she said.

Last year, Evans’ lemonade stand upgraded to a truck and the family has returned to Saskatoon.

To date, Evans has raised nearly $40,000 through her lemonade operation.

“It's making a huge difference in the kind of care they're getting at the local clinic, and in the medications that are starting to become available. We see it happening,” Kimberly Evans, Cassidy’s mom, said.