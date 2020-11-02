SASKATOON -- A water advisory remains in place at Ellis Hall at Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

Following a water line break at RUH on Thursday, a drinking water advisory is still in effect in a section of the hospital, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

No potable water is available for patients or staff in Ellis Hall until further notice, the SHA said.

Bottled water is being provided for patients and staff and until further notice, all patients and support people are advised to bring their own water bottles, enough to last for their appointment if they are coming to Ellis Hall, the SHA said.

Drinking water advisories for RUH, Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital (JPCH) and the Saskatoon Cancer Centre (SCC) have been lifted, according to the SHA.