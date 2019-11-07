SASKATOON -- A cautionary water advisory is in place at St. Paul’s Hospital after staff members noticed brown, discoloured water coming from multiple taps.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says the discovery was made yesterday afternoon, and a water advisory was put in place.

In a statement to CTV News, the health authority says it is trying to determine the cause.

“Right now, we are working to determine the cause of the issue, and water quality testing is in progress. Patients and families can be assured that patient safety is our number one concern,” the statement said.

The SHA says no tap water is to be consumed at the hospital or used in medical procedures until further notice. It says all units and departments have received emergency water supplies, water trucks have been provided on site and bottled water is also being provided.

Toilets can still be used and people can use tap water to wash their hands, but they are advised to use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer afterwards.

There is no word on how long the water advisory will remain in place.