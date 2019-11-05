

Josh Lynn, CTV News Saskatoon





SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan NDP on Tuesday released what it says are a pair of internal Saskatchewan Health Authority memos, outlining an "overcapacity crisis" at two Saskatoon hospitals.

One of the memos, sent Nov. 2, said 150 patients at Royal University Hospital and St. Paul's Hospital were "not where they should be" and as a result, the "ability to ensure patients are receiving the care they need" was affected.

Another memo from deputy medical health officer Dr. Phillip Fourie, sent Nov. 1, said as of 4 p.m. thay day 79 patients required care with no spaces available.

Both memos had the phrase "Extreme overcapacity crisis in Saskatoon" in their subject line.

"These documents clearly show that people are being let down when they go to the hospital," NDP leader Ryan Meili said in a news release.

"The Sask. Party government keeps saying everything is fine in our hospitals, despite mounting evidence that hallway medicine is the norm."