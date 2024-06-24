Watch from above as Saskatoon police track a man who tried to jack an Uber at knifepoint

A 20-year-old Saskatoon man faces a slew of charges after he allegedly stole an Uber vehicle at knifepoint on Saturday.

Police were called to the 10 block of 24th Street East around 10 p.m. on Saturday when someone reported the theft of a rideshare vehicle at knifepoint.

The suspect was gone by the time officers arrived, police said.

Shortly after, they got a tip from the Saskatchewan RCMP that a vehicle matching the description was seen driving at high speeds near Rosthern.

The Saskatoon police airplane moved in and began tracking the stolen vehicle north of Rosthern, directing Saskatoon police and RCMP where to place tire spikes to bring the vehicle to a stop.

After driving on the rims for a short time, the suspect fled the vehicle on foot and was arrested soon after.

Police shared video of the pursuit online. You can view it in the player at the top of this story.

The 20-year-old suspect faces charges including possession of a weapon to commit an offence, robbery, and dangerous driving.