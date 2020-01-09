SASKATOON -- A 35-year-old man wanted for sexual assault and sexual interference remains at large, RCMP say.

La Loche RCMP charged Mark Kelly Laprise with the two offences on Nov. 18.

Laprise is believed to be in the La Loche area and evading arrest, RCMP say.

He is described as five-foot-seven, 165 pounds with short dark hair, goatee and earrings, and full sleeves of tattoos on both arms.