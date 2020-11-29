SASKATOON -- A Warman man has decorated his house with about 7,000 lights in hopes of spreading Christmas cheer over the holiday season, and he's encouraging his neighbours to give back.

Auryn Kucheran said he started putting up the lights in late September and said it took a couple of weeks to complete.

In addition to the light display, Kucheran also projects Christmas movies onto his house for kids to watch.

“Neighbours think I’m crazy but I think they’re all pretty supportive. It’s been a good turn out, I think everybody enjoys them,” he told CTV Saskatoon.

Kucheran is encouraging people who come by his house at 66 Martens Cres,. and enjoy the light display to donate to Make-A-Wish Saskatchewan.

“This year has been really tough on kids, especially with COVID, so anything I can do to help, I think it’s really important," he said.

This is Kucheran’s second-year decking out his house and he said he is already planning for next year, and expects it to be bigger and better.