SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it has learned of single positive COVID-19 cases at two of its schools.

In a release issued Saturday night, the school division said a person at Holy Cross High School and at St. Joseph High School are infected.

The affected cohorts will switch to online instructions starting Monday, according to the release.

GSCS said it is working with public health to notify parents and caregivers but that risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” the school division said in the release.