The largest agricultural tradeshow in Western Canada is underway near Saskatoon.

Ag in Motion started Tuesday. The tradeshow features interactive exhibits and live field and crop demonstrations.

Pillar, a local company from Warman specializing in agricultural equipment, has its newest innovation on display – an air seeder.

As farms continue to grow in size, so does the equipment – something they’re working to change.

“We also have to think about safety and as there’s more traffic on the road, we wanted to make sure we weren’t getting bigger than the tractors,” said Mike Friesen with Pillar.

Pillar’s new air seeder is smaller in transport, folds up tighter and is shorter and narrower.

Myron Fehr, a Rosthern farmer, says the innovation could help add safety on the roads.

“You can see traffic coming behind you, if you’re too wide, you could hit them,” said Fehr.

“Safety is a big thing,” Friesen said.

The annual trade show is back for its fifth year, with Premier Scott Moe attending the event for the first time.

“I am thrilled to be here,” Moe said.

The tradeshow’s director, Rob O’Conner, was equally thrilled.

“It’s being recognized at a higher level and I think having the Premier here just demonstrates that,” he said.

Ag in Motion runs until Thursday.