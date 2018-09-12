The decision to take on the role as the Broncos athletic therapist was an easy one for Tyrol Deegs.

But he admits his first day on the job was difficult.

“Just walking up to the door was tough,” said Deegs.

“Walking in here was almost surreal, because everything kind of just stay the same as the day they left.”

Deegs stepped into the role that was left vacant after Dayna Brons died in the crash on Apr. 6. She was 24.

“I haven’t met anybody that’s had one bad thing to say about her, ever,” said Deegs.

“It was a horrible thing that happened. I’ve tried to do my part, trying to do things to make sure her memory lives on.”

Deegs, 37, grew up in Wynyard and started his career in Nipawin. He most recently worked in the BCHL with the Vernon Vipers.

He said he’s excited for this new season to get underway.

“It’s going to be a very emotional night here for everyone involved. It’s going to be one of those nights that you remember probably more than you remember being in an RBC Cup final."