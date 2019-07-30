Saskatoon police are investigating after a video surfaced showing several people appearing to beat a girl.

At least three people in the video appear to kick and punch the victim, and pull out lumps of hair.

The victim is believed to be under the age of 13 and multiple people are under investigation, police say.

Police confirmed the video was taken in Saskatoon but could not verify the exact location.

The incident was reported early in the morning on July 27, police spokesperson Alyson Edwards said.

The victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries and police are working to determine the motivation of the alleged assault, Edwards said.

"At this point, it’s too early to say. There are a number of people we want to speak to."

Edwards encourages bystanders to call 911 rather than taking video when witnessing an assault.