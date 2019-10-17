Two people face several weapons charges following an alleged bear spray incident Wednesday.

Around 4:45 p.m. police received reports of people fighting in the 2500 block of 18th Street West, according to a Saskatoon Police Service news release.

Before police arrived, a male victim had fled to a nearby school. Police say he told officers that he had been approached from behind by three unknown people who attempted to steal his phone while he was using it.

When he refused, he was struck by a male suspect before tried to run away, police say. At one point, the male suspect reportedly deployed bear spray on the victim.

Two male suspects and one female suspect were located nearby and taken into custody without incident. One man was released without charges. Police say a can of bear spray was found in the possession of the other male suspect and the female suspect was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

A 22-year-old man is charged with robbery, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A 29-year-old woman is charged with robbery, assault and possession of methamphetamine.