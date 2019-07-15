

CTV Saskatoon





A vehicle was stolen with a seven-year-old child inside on the weekend, Saskatoon polices say.

Early Sunday morning police were called to a home on Madison Crescent. The owner of a Toyota Highlander had reported the vehicle was stolen while it was left unattended for a few minutes – with the child asleep inside.

Officers found the vehicle a short distance down the street. The suspect had abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene, police say. The child was safe inside.

A canine track did not locate the suspect.