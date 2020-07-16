Advertisement
Vaccine developed with help of Saskatoon medical cannabis firm to enter animal testing phase
An image enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
SASKATOON -- The University of Saskatchewan’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization-International Vaccine Centre (VIDO-InterVac) is to test a potential plant-based COVID-19 vaccine’s effectiveness in animal models in the coming weeks.
It will be using purified protein provided by its research collaborator, Canadian company ZYUS Life Sciences, according to a news release.
Preliminary research results from ZYUS show that plant-based antigens are reactive to anti-COVID-19 antibodies and potentially offer immunity from COVID-19, the company said.
The company, which specializes in medical cannabis research, says it was able to express a coronavirus protein in Nicotiana benthamiana, a variety of the tobacco plant, and showed that the plant-based SARS-CoV-2 protein is recognized by antibodies in the serum of recovered COVID-19 patients.
That suggests that plant-based protein, in this form of a vaccine, could potentially provide protection from COVID-19 infection.
“Rapid production of large quantities of an antigen with suitable purity and quality is a critical step in developing a vaccine for COVID-19,” said Brent Zettl, ZYUS CEO.
“These preliminary test results are an important step forward, offering scientists and researchers more options to scale vaccine production in the global fight against COVID-19.”