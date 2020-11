SASKATOON -- Here are the results of the 2020 Saskatoon civic election with all 77 polls reporting.

The results are considered unofficial until Nov. 16.

MAYOR

Charlie Clark - Winner

Rob Norris

Don Atchison

Cary Tarasoff

Zubair Sheikh

Mark Zielke

WARD 1 CITY COUNCILLOR

Kevin Boychuk

Darren Hill - Winner

Aaron Cory

Kyla Kitzul

WARD 2 CITY COUNCILLOR

Hilary Gough - Winner

Rose Kasleder

WARD 3 CITY COUNCILLOR

David Kirton - Winner

Nick Sackville

Janine Lazaro

Bobbi Ehman

Elizabeth Faye

Mark Mills

Christopher Sicotte

Colin Prang

WARD 4 CITY COUNCILLOR

Troy Davies - Acclaimed

WARD 5 CITY COUNCILLOR

Randy Donauer - Winner

Paul Miazga

WARD 6 CITY COUNCILLOR

Cynthia Block - Winner

Jon Naylor

Lee Kormish

WARD 7 CITY COUNCILLOR

Mairin Loewen - Winner

Jim Rhode

Carol Reynolds

Darcy Warrington

WARD 8 CITY COUNCILLOR

Sarina Gersher - Winner

Brian Shalovelo

Ron Mantyka

WARD 9 CITY COUNCILLOR

Bev Dubois - Winner

Carla Shabaga

WARD 10 CITY COUNCILLOR

Zach Jeffries - Winner

A.J. Itterman

Anjum Saeed

CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - CITYWIDE

Diane Boyko - Winner

Sharon Zakreski-Werbicki - Winner

J.R. Boechler - Winner

Tim Jelinski - Winner

Jim Carriere - Winner

Dana Case - Winner

Hudson Byblow - Winner

Richard Kolla - Winner

Blake Sittler Winner

Shawn Baier Winner

Bronwynn Cutts

Deb Scherbanuik Malasky

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 1

Michael Pidwerbeski - Acclaimed

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 2

Vernon Linklater - Winner

Ciprian Prevost

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 3

Donna Banks - Acclaimed

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 4

Kim Stranden - Winner

Cameron Scott

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 5

Colleen Macpherson - Acclaimed

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 6

Kathleen Brannen - Winner

Gale Hagblom

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 7

Ross Tait - Acclaimed

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 8

Suzanne Zwarych - Winner

Malvina Rapko

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 9

Charmaine Bellamy - Winner

Fatima Coovadia

PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD TRUSTEE - WARD 10

Angela Arneson - Winner

Jennie Vessey

Asim Rashid