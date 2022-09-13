University of Sask. sets up fund to support students affected by mass stabbing

The University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has set up an emergency fund to help support students who have been affected by the violence on James Smith Cree Nation.

The move comes just days after tragic events on the First Nation and in Weldon where a mass stabbing left 10 dead and 18 injured.

"This fund will support students facing unexpected financial hardship due to memorial and funeral expenses, travel and accommodation costs, loss of income, and other related expenses," the university said in an email sent to alumni Tuesday afternoon, encouraging online donations. https://donate.usask.ca/online/advancement.php?fund_code=100248INDRESPONS&utm_source=appeal&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=sept13

"It will also be used for additional mental health support for Indigenous students, such as counselling and other emotional assistance programming through Elders and wellness staff."

FUND FOR COMMUNITY

Last week the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous nations announced a trust to provide general support for the victims of the stabbing incident.

“This trust is going to be developed through the community,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations communications director Tina Pelletier said during a press conference held in the community on Thursday.

Some of the funds will be going towards helping people suffering from addictions and helping surviving family members, according to Pelletier.

“The money should be there for the administration, for our people, for ... long-term healing" she said.