SASKATOON -- A scientist at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) has published new research on the potential lasting effects of COVID-19.

Alyson Kelvin and the team at the university’s Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) created a disease model that may give some insight into the health risks of COVID-19 “long-haulers.”

“A large number of people, after they have come out of the acute phase after the virus has been cleared from their body, there is prolonged symptoms,” said Kelvin.

To investigate, the research team used the hamster model of COVID-19 developed at VIDO to determine disease mechanisms and the involvement of organs such as the lungs, heart and kidneys.

Kelvin said their findings seemed to mimic what they were seeing in people who have been suffering from long-term effects due to the virus.

“What we found is that even though there were high amounts of damage to the respiratory tract, so to the nose, the throat and the lungs, there was also damage after SARS-CoV-2 infection to other organ systems,” Kelvin said.

Recent studies have shown that up to one-third of individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 continue to report long lasting symptoms, including fatigue, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, headache, and inability to exercise for weeks, months, or a year after infection.

Future research is planned to better understand these potential long-term impacts and to identify and assess possible therapeutics and therapies.

However, Kelvin said more work is needed when it comes to what age groups are affected most.

“The data is quite spotty and that’s what we need,” Kelvin said.

“We need a specific study to look at, you know, who was being the most affected by what we are calling long COVID or post-acute sequelae of COVID-19.”