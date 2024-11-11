SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    Where to watch the Saskatoon election results tonight

    CTV Saskatoon will live stream the upcoming civic election results here on November 13, with an online election special starting at 10 p.m.

    Voters can tune in to the player above on election night to watch a live stream with the results of the races for mayor and council.

    We’ll post the vote tallies below, live as we receive them, with commentary in the live stream from our anchors and correspondent stationed at city hall.

