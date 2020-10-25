SASKATOON -- A kitchen fire in Riversdale caused $30,000 of damage according to the Saskatoon Fire Department.

At around 3:53 a.m. on Oct. 25, the fire department was called to the 600 block of Avenue I South. In a news release, the fire department said upon arrival firefighters did not see flames or smoke but did smell smoke in the air.

Upon entering the residence, the fire department confirmed the lone occupant had evacuated. They also found an extinguished a fire in the kitchen caused by an unattended stove top.

Damage is estimated at $30,000.