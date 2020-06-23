Advertisement
Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral vandalised
Blair Farthing
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:24AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 7:29AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Ukrainian Orthodox Holy Trinity Cathedral suffered extensive damage due to vandalism. Its believed to have happened overnight at the church on 20th Street West and Avenue J.
Building manager Gord Trischuk says a window was smashed, air conditioning units were damaged and furnace exhaust pipes were broken.
There’s no word yet on who committed the vandalism, or an estimate of the cost of damages.