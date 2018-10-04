A turtle with a fractured shell is now able to get around while it recovers, thanks to a University of Saskatchewan veterinary medicine student.

Garrett Fraess created a customized Lego wheelchair for an injured turtle at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore, where Fraess was interning.

Zoo veterinarians found the turtle injured at a park. They used metal plates, sewing clasps and wire to stabilize the turtle’s fractured shell.

It was up to Fraess to engineer an idea to keep the bottom of the turtle’s shell off the ground so it could effectively heal.

According to the Maryland Zoo, the turtle is healing well.