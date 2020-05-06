SASKATOON -- In an era of isolation, turning to video games is a proven way to deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health challenges.

Regan Mandryk is a professor of computer science at the University of Saskatchewan. She has studied the effects of video games on adults between 18 and 55-years-old and found out video games can promote mental wellness in a time where isolation is the new normal.

“Video games provide psychological detachment from what’s going on out there, provide relaxation, they provide feelings of mastery over challenges that are set to you and feeling of control over your environment which are four key pieces needed to recover from stress,” Mandryk said.

”So all games kind of help you do that.”

A pan Canadian survey released by Mental Health Research Canada found that since the start of the pandemic, the number of Canadians experiencing high levels of anxiety has quadrupled and the percentage feeling highly depressed has doubled.

Mandryk said video games can promote mental wellness by connecting people over a distance, providing communities where people feel a sense of belonging, and helping people recover from stress and anxiety.