U of S brings occupational therapy, speech language pathology programs
The Government of Saskatchewan is investing nearly $8.1 million to establish two new healthcare training programs at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S).
These two new programs aim to address the provincial shortage of occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists.
Health Minister Everett Hindley says these professions were in high demand and the healthcare providers were concerned about the shortage of occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists.
“A key pillar of our Health Human Resources Action Plan is to create training opportunities here at home for Saskatchewan students passionate about a career in health care while encouraging them to choose to live and work in the province after graduation," Hindley said.
The new training programs will be two-year master's degrees that have around 40 seats per year.
The programs are estimated to begin in the fall of 2026. Until then, an interprovincial agreement will help Saskatchewan students access seats in the two programs at the University of Alberta.
Minister of Advanced Education Colleen Young says Saskatchewan has needed these services and the need continues to grow.
"Our post-secondary institutions play key roles in helping address provincial labour market needs and achieving our Growth Plan goals," Young said.
"Establishing these programs in-province will give more students the opportunity to train closer to home and make it easier to retain our grads here in Saskatchewan."
U of S president Peter Stoicheff welcomes the investment, saying the programs will contribute to training much-needed healthcare professionals and improving quality of life across Saskatchewan.
The provincial government says occupational therapists and speech language pathologists provide vital health services to communities throughout the province, including children, seniors, and people with disabilities, injuries, or illnesses.
Under these new programs at the U of S, students will undertake clinical placements as early as their first year of studies, which will place more professionals into the healthcare sector sooner, according to the province.
"The opening of this speech-language pathology program at the University of Saskatchewan heralds a new era in practice for our province," said Jennifer Cameron-Turley, a speech language & audiology Canada provincial advocacy manager.
"It is fitting that this announcement is happening shortly after Speech and Hearing Month, as it helps us continue to bring increased awareness to the profound impact of communication and swallowing disorders can have on people's lives. We look forward to continuing to foster connection, and champion the transformative power of communication for the people of Saskatchewan."
The province says in addition to these programs, the government is investing $2 million to develop a physician assistant program at U of S starting in fall 2025.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
A new tax filing system could give Canadians more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits: PBO
Canadians would get more than $1 billion in unclaimed benefits each year through an automatic tax filing system, according to a report published by the Parliamentary Budget Officer (PBO).
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ' first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Trudeau calls into question findings of stunning watchdog foreign interference report
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he has concerns with how conclusions were gathered in a spy watchdog report.
Man who stabbed Mexican tourist in Vancouver Tim Hortons 2 years ago released from prison, police warn
Vancouver police are warning the public that the man who stabbed a stranger in a downtown coffee shop in January 2022 has been released and will be living in the city again.
Think cicadas are weird? Check out superfans, who eat the bugs, use them in art and even striptease
Mayumi Barrack sees a pair of mating periodical cicadas getting together, whips out her phone, says, 'Hi guys!' and takes their picture.
93-year-old pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter
A 93-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to careless driving causing bodily harm in the crash that sent CTV News Kitchener reporter Stephanie Villella to hospital with life-threatening injuries last year.
Winning Lotto Max ticket for $55 million jackpot sold in GTA
A lucky lotto player in the Greater Toronto Area is waking up with millions more reasons to smile this morning.
U.S. regulators investigating unusual 'Dutch roll' of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max
Federal officials are investigating an unusual rolling motion during the flight of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation agrees to binding arbitration to end contract dispute
The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) has agreed to binding arbitration with the province, which will put an end to current 'work to rule' job action and a contract dispute that has dragged out more than a year.
-
New Early Years Family Resource Centre opens in Regina's Harbour Landing
Another Early Years Family Resource Centre has opened up in Regina, this one near the Harbour Landing area.
-
U.K. royals unite on palace balcony as Princess of Wales returns to public view after cancer diagnosis
London put on a display of birthday pageantry Saturday for King Charles III, a military parade that marked the Princess of Wales ' first public appearance since her cancer diagnosis early this year.
Winnipeg
-
New monument honours victims, lives lost one year after deadly Carberry crash
Hundreds gathered in Dauphin, Man., Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of 17 people.
-
'If they can run, I can run': 87-year-old set to complete 10th Manitoba Marathon race
Age may be just a number to George Steciuk, but it’s just one of many that add up to one inspirational athlete.
-
'I'm just thankful': Indigenous group graduates from University of Winnipeg
A first in the University of Winnipeg’s faculty of education was celebrated at convocation Friday.
Edmonton
-
Oilers 'confident' ahead of Game 4 as Panthers look to win Stanley Cup in Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers aren't looking too far ahead. Down 3-0 to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, the Oilers are focused on winning Game 4 at home on Saturday night to live another day.
-
Edmonton man killed in highway crash Friday night
An Edmonton man is dead after a crash south of the city on Friday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'All hands on deck situation': City of Calgary declares state of local emergency over water main break
The City of Calgary declared a local state of emergency Saturday morning in response to the latest developments in a major water main break that is impacting the city.
-
Here’s what we know about the 5 new hotspots on the broken water main: City of Calgary
Late Friday afternoon, the City of Calgary held a media availability to deliver an update on the status of the 16 Avenue water main break that delivered shocking news.
-
OPINION
OPINION Alberta’s diversity is its greatest strength
I love Alberta. That may sound obvious coming from someone who was born here, went to school here, and eventually became Premier.
Lethbridge
-
City providing free daisies for Lethbridge to celebrate loved ones on Father’s Day
This Sunday is Father’s Day and the City of Lethbridge is helping those honour the memory of loved ones.
-
Jack Ady Cancer Centre unveils Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden
The Amir and Saker Manji Healing Garden was named after Amir Manji, who went through his own cancer journey, and comes following a $500,000 donation toward the centre from his family.
-
Investigation underway into fatal pedestrian collision in Lethbridge
An investigation is underway into a fatal collision that left one woman dead Thursday night in Lethbridge.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teenager dies in hospital following shooting in northwest Scarborough
A teenage boy has died following a daylight shooting in northwest Scarborough on Saturday afternoon.
-
York Region confirms first 2024 case of rabies after infected bat found in Whitchurch-Stouffville
York Region is reporting its first case of rabies for 2024.
-
Brampton woman charged with impaired driving for the third time in 15 months: police
A 32-year-old woman from Brampton has been arrested and charged with impaired driving for the third time in the span of 15 months, say police.
Ottawa
-
Here's what you need to know about next week's heatwave
Environment Canada is asking residents in Ottawa to prepare for hot and humid weather conditions starting Monday, as it calls for temperatures reaching above 30 C.
-
Ottawa driver facing charges after clocking 165 km/h on Highway 417: OPP
The Ontario Provincial police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges after being caught speeding on Highway 417 near Moodie station Saturday morning.
-
Newly renovated Brown’s Bay Beach outside Brockville, Ont. reopens
A popular beach between Mallorytown and Brockville, Ont. opened for the summer this weekend, after a revitalisation project had kept the beach closed for two years.
Montreal
-
'Dismantled' human smuggling group tied to dead migrants in St. Lawrence River: RCMP
A human smuggling ring recently dismantled by members of the RCMP was connected to the deaths of eight migrants who drowned in the St. Lawrence River while trying to cross illegally into the United States last year.
-
Quebec cities open pools early to prepare for Tuesday's heat wave
Several Quebec cities have announced the early opening of pools and water games, as a warm air mass and heat wave are expected to hit the province starting Tuesday.
-
Two Quebec swimmers hoping the hard work will pay off at the Paris Olympics
Quebec swimmers Mary-Sophie Harvey and Patrick Hussey are hoping the hard work they put in pays off at the Olympic Games in Paris this summer.
Vancouver
-
One taken to hospital after fire at abandoned townhouse complex in South Vancouver
There were people living inside an abandoned townhouse complex in South Vancouver when a fire broke out Saturday morning, firefighters say.
-
Witnesses report pea-sized hail as storm hits parts of B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.
-
Environment Canada issues rainfall warnings for parts of northeastern B.C.
Parts of northeastern British Columbia are under rainfall warnings as a narrow band of intense storms moves through the area.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria pulls cash from its financial reserve to help its most vulnerable citizens
Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto says city council wants to prevent some of the issues faced by its most vulnerable citizens, rather than simply dealing with the aftermath, even if it means stepping outside of what's normally seen as a local government responsibility.
-
Witnesses report pea-sized hail as storm hits parts of B.C.'s south coast
Environment Canada says storms tracking over British Columbia's south coast brought hail to the region today, with one witness reporting pellets the size of large peas blanketing his local streets.
-
Boater missing, presumed dead in Mission, B.C.
Emergency responders are searching for a missing boater in Mission, but they believe it's unlikely he is still alive, according to local RCMP.
London
-
Two dead in collision between motorcycle and SUV
Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a collision between a motorcycle and SUV claimed the lives of two people, just west of Strathroy.
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
-
Theft investigation leads to drug and weapons charges in Sarnia
A retail theft investigation has lead to illegal drug and handgun charges in Sarnia.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Missing Princeton man found dead, police say it’s not suspicious
The 37-year-old Princeton man reported as missing since last weekend has been found dead.
-
CTV’s Alexandra Pinto is leaving CTV Kitchener
The anchor for CTV Kitchener’s 6 p.m. show, Alexandra Pinto, has announced she will be leaving the station.
Northern Ontario
-
Abducted child found dead and sister injured in suspected human trafficking case, authorities say
36-year-old Daniel Callihan was arrested Thursday after a 35-year-old mother was found dead and her two abducted daughters were later discovered in Mississippi – one dead and the other alive – in what investigators say may be a human trafficking case.
-
Video shows northern Ont. storm hammer shoreline, breaking dock
The owner of a northern Ont. camp is continuing to clean up after an intense storm that prompted a tornado warning Thursday ripped through the area breaking his dock and downing trees.
-
'This is my special drink': Hotel bartender charged with sexual assault in downtown Toronto
Toronto police arrested and charged a bartender after a customer was sexually assaulted at a hotel bar in downtown Toronto.
Atlantic
-
Ten people arrested following search warrant in Summerside: P.E.I. RCMP
Ten people were arrested, drugs and cash were seized, after police executed a search warrant at a residence in Summerside, P.E.I.
-
Canadian Coast Guard holds open house in Saint John
The open house served not only as a recruitment measure for the Canadian Coast Guard, but also as an opportunity to show the public the daily operations of the coast guard.
-
Police investigating after driver crashes through fence into Lake Banook
Police are investigating after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a lake in Dartmouth, N.S., Saturday morning.
N.L.
-
Babies make a racket — for good reason — at infant music classes
Infant music classes are taking off, especially in Newfoundland, where demand is forcing one small business to boom.
-
Princess Anne to visit Newfoundland for 100th anniversary of National War Memorial
Princess Anne will be in Newfoundland and Labrador next month to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Feuding Labrador Indigenous groups -- one recognized, one not -- celebrate court ruling
A Federal Court judge has dismissed a bid by Labrador's Innu Nation to throw out an agreement involving the NunatuKavut Community Council, but both groups claim the ruling is a win.