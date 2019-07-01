

Two tornadoes did touch down in Meadow Lake Provincial Park on Saturday night, Environment Canada has confirmed.

According to the weather agency, a severe thunderstorm went through the Murray Doell Campground within the park on Saturday evening. One tornado touched down around 15 kilometres northwest of Goodsoil around 4:30 p.m., damaging trees and rolling camper. Other campers were damaged by fallen trees, Environment Canada said.

A second tornado touched down around 10 kilometres northwest of Goodsoil also at 4:30 p.m. It damaged trees.

The first tornado had winds travelling between 135 and 175 kilometres an hour. The second tornado had winds between 90 and 130 kilometres an hour.

Three people were injured during the storm. Another hiker was originally reported as missing, but was found safe on Sunday.