Three people were injured and another is missing after a “severe weather event” in the Meadow Lake area on Saturday night, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

The injured people sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to local hospitals by STARS, EMS and personal vehicles.

Campers were evacuated from some local camp grounds, specifically Murray Doell Campground, were sent to an emergency shelter with access to food, water and first aid.

Some agencies have continued to search the area for anyone else needing assistance and are now turning to clean up efforts.

A severe storm tore through Meadow Lake Provincial Park Saturday afternoon knocking over camper-trailers and up-rooting trees, leaving Canada Day campers stranded on Lac Des Illes.

According to a camper at the north side of Lac Des Illes at Murray Doell campground, that campground and another on the south side of the same lake called Lauman's Landing was hit hard.

Barry Butler, who was camping in the area posted a video showing heavy wind and rain pummeling a window. At the top of the post he writes "Tornado hitting Lauman's Landing ... couldn't believe how quick it hit."

The government is encouraging caution and safety for anyone in these affected areas. The public is being asked to avoid travelling to these areas to give authorities time to clean up and make the area safe.

The RCMP were searching for a hiker that had been reported unaccounted for, but they have since been found in good health.

Sask Parks is now working to identify trailers, boats, campers and personal property that can be recovered from Murray Doell Campground. Anyone looking for information about camping items left behind can call 306-236-7680.

SaskPower said in a tweet at 12:33 p.m. that power has been restored to the Meadow Lake, Green Lake and Big Island First Nation areas. Power is expected to be back on at Lac Des Iles around 7 p.m., and there is no estimated time of repair for the Pierceland area at this time.