Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, charged for allegedly using bear spray in Saskatoon robbery

Two teenage girls, 13 and 17, are facing charges in connection with a robbery of a 33rd Street business on Thursday night.

Officers were called to a business on the 1600 block of 33rd Street West just before 9 p.m., where they discovered bear mace had been sprayed inside the building during a robbery, according to a Saskatoon police news release.

Police said multiple people were suffering the burning effects of the spray.

Patrol officers were able to get video from the scene to gather descriptions of the suspects, who were found a short time later.

A 17-year-old girl now faces charges relating to the robbery and multiple weapons offences, and a 13-year-old faces charges for robbery and obstructing a peace officer.