Two Saskatoon elementary schools were locked down briefly on Tuesday morning.

The lockdown was initiated at 9:30 a.m. after a student reported seeing a person with a gun in a park near one of the schools. Police say they searched the area, but didn’t find a suspect or a firearm.

The lockdown was lifted at 9:47 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.