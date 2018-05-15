Two schools briefly locked down on Tuesday morning
(File photo)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 11:24AM CST
Two Saskatoon elementary schools were locked down briefly on Tuesday morning.
The lockdown was initiated at 9:30 a.m. after a student reported seeing a person with a gun in a park near one of the schools. Police say they searched the area, but didn’t find a suspect or a firearm.
The lockdown was lifted at 9:47 a.m.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.