Two Saskatoon corrections officers test positive for COVID-19: union
CTV News Saskatoon Published Friday, March 27, 2020 1:16PM CST Last Updated Friday, March 27, 2020 1:17PM CST
SASKATOON -- The union which represents corrections workers in Saskatchewan says two of its members have tested positive.
On Friday, the Saskatchewan Government Employees Union (SGEU) said two Saskatoon corrections officers have tested positive for the virus.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
RELATED IMAGES