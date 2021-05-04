SASKATOON -- Two cases of COVID-19 at a Saskatoon school are being investigated as variants of concern.

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools about the pair of cases at St. George School, the division said in a news release.

The health authority is recommending that all close contacts get tested.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the division said.

The affected classes will switch to remote learning.