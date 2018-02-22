Two new Queen’s Bench judges appointed in Saskatchewan
Heather MacMillan-Brown, left, and Meghan McCreary were announced Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018, as Court of Queen's Bench judges in Saskatoon and Regina, respectively. (Photos courtesy: Miller Thomson and MLT Aikins)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, February 22, 2018 6:35PM CST
New judges have been appointed to Court of Queen’s Bench in Saskatoon and Regina.
Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould announced Thursday the appointments of Heather MacMillan-Brown and Meghan McCreary.
MacMillan-Brown, who graduated from the University of Saskatchewan with a law degree in 1996 and became a partner with Miller Thomson’s Saskatoon firm in 2004, will replace Justice M.L. Dovell in Saskatoon. Dovell elected to become a supernumerary judge, effective Dec. 31, 2016.
McCreary will replace Justice R.W. Elson in Regina after Elson transferred to Saskatoon to fill a vacancy.
McCreary earned her law degree from Osgoode Hall Law School, graduating in 1998, and was a partner with MLT Aikins in Regina prior to her judicial appointment. She practiced in labour, employment, workplace human rights and administrative law, according to a news release from the federal government.
MacMillan-Brown was a litigator her entire career, most recently practicing in the areas of professional discipline and regulation.
More Stories
- Raymond Cormier found not guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Tina Fontaine 4
- Muenster moose tranquilized, released south of Sask. village 1
- NDP MP Weir unaware of any harassment allegations as deadline for complaints passes
- Two new Queen’s Bench judges appointed in Saskatchewan
- U.S. edges Canada to win gold in women's hockey 32
- La Loche shooter to be sentenced Friday in home community
- One person dead after crash east of Lloydminster
- Pulse growers call for C-49 amendments to clear grain backlog