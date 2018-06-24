Two men have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery on the Lac La Ronge Indian Reserve.

Around 12:45 am on June 23, three men with their faces covered and wearing dark clothing approached a man in a vehicle and demanded that he get out. After the man refused to leave the vehicle, the three suspects fled the scene.

Officers found two of the suspects nearby and they were taken into custody.

The two men, Keenan Stewart and Nolan Ross, have been charged with multiple offences including robbery, assault with weapon and disguise with intent to commit an offence.

Both men have been remanded to La Ronge Court for Monday, June 25 at 9:30 a.m.