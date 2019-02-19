

CTV Saskatoon





Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 29 near Battlefords on Tuesday morning.

The RCMP was called to a two-vehicle crash about 24 kilometres west of Battleford around 7 a.m.

A man and a woman were taken to Battlefords Union Hospital by EMS. Police say they were the drivers and only people in each of the vehicles.

The highway was blocked by emergency crews, but the scene should be cleared by Tuesday afternoon.