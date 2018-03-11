Two people are dead and at least three are still in hospital Monday following drug overdoses police believe involved cocaine possibly laced with fentanyl.

Saskatoon police issued a news release Sunday evening, advising anyone who has purchased cocaine from "Lil Joe" or "Joe Bro," or from someone with the number 306-881-7300, that the drug may be laced with fentanyl and may contain a lethal dose.

"If you have purchased cocaine from the person with the above cellular number we are urging you to turn it into the SPS front desk so we can properly dispose of it," Saskatoon police stated.

"SPS is not searching to pursue charges for being in possession of this cocaine, we are interested in the health and safety of the public."

Multiple overdoses on Saturday

The drug overdoses happened on Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the first call, on Murphy Crescent, at 7:30 a.m. A 21-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were found suffering from the effects of what police say were apparent drug overdoses and were taken to hospital.

The two were still in hospital as of Monday morning, according to Supt. Dave Haye.

The second call came in at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at a home in the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue. A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man overdosed. Both were taken to hospital, but the man later died. The woman was still recovering as of Monday, Haye told media at a news conference.

Police responded to the third overdose at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in a home on the 300 block of Avenue W North, where two women were found. One, a 48-year-old, has since died. The other, a 25-year-old, is still unresponsive in hospital, Haye said.

Police arrest three men in connection to trafficking

Three men were arrested in connection to the case throughout a several-hour period Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

The first two men — one taken into custody late Saturday evening and the second nabbed just after midnight Sunday morning — were arrested for trafficking a controlled substance. The third was arrested at about 5 a.m. Sunday after police and the tactical support unit executed a search warrant at an address on the 100 block of Pawlychenko Lane.

Police seized more than $14,200, 11.16 grams of cocaine with fentanyl, 149 grams of cocaine, 31 grams of heroin, 34 grams of marijuana and a gun with ammunition, during the arrests.

The three men were scheduled to appear before a justice of the peace Sunday evening to answer the charges.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article stated the second overdose call came in at 10:30 a.m. The call came in at 9:45 a.m., according to police. We regret the error.

Police also initially stated two men were found on scene of the second overdose call, but an update Monday clarified one man and one woman were found on scene.