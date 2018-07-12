There has been another deadly highway crash in Saskatchewan. Two men have died following a crash north of the Battlefords Wednesday evening.

RCMP responded to the two-vehicle crash on Highway 4, just south of Cochin at around 11:30 p.m.

Investigators say one vehicle was doing a U-turn on the highway when it was struck by the second vehicle.

Two adult males (the driver and front seat passenger in the vehicle) were found dead at the scene. A man in the back seat of the same vehicle was transported by ambulance to the hospital in North Battleford. It’s unknown what kind of injuries he suffered. The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

One lane of the highway was closed while an RCMP Collision Reconstructionist assisted in the investigation. Battlefords RCMP continue to investigate.