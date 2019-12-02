SASKATOON -- Two men are dead following a house fire in a northern community over the weekend.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, Mounties were called to a home in Pelican Narrows, about 510 kilometers northeast of Saskatoon, on Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, officers found the house engulfed in flames.

An RCMP spokesperson said members at the scene reported seven to eight people were in the house before a fire broke out.

Two men are unaccounted for and the deaths have been handed over to the provincial Coroner's office to help identify the two bodies.

Autopsies will also be conducted.

RCMP said a fire investigator has been called to investigate the cause of the fire, which is not considered suspicious at this time.