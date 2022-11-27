Two arrested, cocaine and meth seized in Saskatoon police search

Two people face charges for trafficking and possession of a dangerous weapon following the execution of a warrant on Avenue C North on Thursday, Saskatoon police said.

Officers entered the residence on the 100 block of Avenue C North around 10:30 p.m., according to a police news release.

Investigators believed someone at the residence was selling cocaine and methamphetamine, and had access to firearms, police said.

Police said they arrested a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, and seized nearly 100 grams of powdered cocaine and over 240 grams of crystal meth.

Police also seized two crossbows with arrows, $940 in cash, 56 unknown pills, a stolen e-bike and e-scooter and paraphernalia, the news release said.

The two face charges for the weapons and drugs, as well as for possessing the proceeds of crime and breach of conditions.