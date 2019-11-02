RCMP arrested a 23-year-old man from St. Albert, Alberta and a 17-year-old girl from Poundmaker First Nation, after shots were fired at a home in Battleford.

According to Battlefords RCMP, officers located a home in the 400 Block of 33rd Street that had been shot at and hit multiple times around 7:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019. No one was injured, but the occupants of the home refused to cooperate with investigators.

Neighbours provided RCMP with a vehicle description, and around 2 p.m. officers came across a vehicle matching the description. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it fled at a high rate of speed. The suspect vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of 109th and 13th Avenue and hit another vehicle, flipping it on to its roof.

Both suspects sustained non-life threatening injuries in the collision, the driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Police arrested the two suspects and found located a loaded long barrel gun and several cans of bear spray in the suspect vehicle.

Kane Nicotine, 23, is facing a number of charges including flight from police, two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, three counts of possess weapon while prohibited and possession of stolen property.

Police continue to investigate and further charges are anticipated. Kane Nicotine will be remanded into custody.

The 17-year-old girl cannot be identified under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act and charges are pending.