SASKATOON
Saskatoon

    • Two Alberta men arrested in Prince Albert after police seize cocaine and cash

    (Courtesy: Prince Albert Police Service) (Courtesy: Prince Albert Police Service)
    Share

    Two Alberta men are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized a load of cocaine and cash from a Prince Albert home on Friday.

    In a news release on Wednesday, Prince Albert police said officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of 28th Street East on Aug. 2, seizing 177 grams of cocaine and over $11,000 in cash.

    The two men arrested, 26-year-old Jerrell Halladeen and 36-year-old Mohamud Islow, both face charges for trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

    They made their first appearance in provincial court earlier this week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Kelowna

    Vancouver Island

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News