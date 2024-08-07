Two Alberta men arrested in Prince Albert after police seize cocaine and cash

Two Alberta men are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized a load of cocaine and cash from a Prince Albert home on Friday.

In a news release on Wednesday, Prince Albert police said officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of 28th Street East on Aug. 2, seizing 177 grams of cocaine and over $11,000 in cash.

The two men arrested, 26-year-old Jerrell Halladeen and 36-year-old Mohamud Islow, both face charges for trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They made their first appearance in provincial court earlier this week.