Two Alberta men arrested in Prince Albert after police seize cocaine and cash
Two Alberta men are facing drug trafficking charges after police seized a load of cocaine and cash from a Prince Albert home on Friday.
In a news release on Wednesday, Prince Albert police said officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of 28th Street East on Aug. 2, seizing 177 grams of cocaine and over $11,000 in cash.
The two men arrested, 26-year-old Jerrell Halladeen and 36-year-old Mohamud Islow, both face charges for trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.
They made their first appearance in provincial court earlier this week.
Saskatoon Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far-left lunatic.'
Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss amid condo market woes
A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
Olympic field hockey player released from police custody after allegedly buying cocaine
Australia's Olympic hockey player Tom Craig was released from police custody and apologized, after being arrested in Paris on Wednesday.
'A more permanent solution': How immunotherapy can help get rid of allergies
If you suffer from allergies, frequent itchiness, rashes, sneezing and a stuffy nose can be the bane of your existence. But there's hope for allergy sufferers beyond antihistamines, says a pediatric allergist.
Canada's Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes a win away from women's beach volleyball medal
Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson were staring down an early exit from the Paris Games. Now they are one win away from delivering Canada's first-ever medal in women's beach volleyball.
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
BREAKING What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
QCX attendance up from 2023, security incidents significantly down, REAL says
Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) says attendance was up and security incidents were down significantly at this year's Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
Man charged for shooting air soft gun at vehicles in Regina
A 21-year-old man is facing numerous charges including endangering a child after Regina police say he was driving around and shooting an air soft gun at other vehicles.
Winnipeg
-
Three dead in pair of related crashes on Manitoba highway: RCMP
Three people are dead following a pair of related collisions on Highway 6 on Monday
-
Manitoba cheese producer considered one of the best in North America following competition
What started as a trip to learn and get better at making cheese turned into an award-winning experience for a Manitoba cheese producer.
-
Woman confined, assaulted for two days, man arrested: Brandon police
Brandon police have arrested a man after investigators say a woman was confined and assaulted at his home for two days.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Smoke eases and temperatures start to rise
Wildfire smoke has (mostly) drifted south of the Edmonton region and the worst air quality in Alberta this morning is centred around Calgary and areas east to the Saskatchewan border.
-
Armed suspects at large after 1 person killed, another injured east of Calgary
Mounties say armed, dangerous and unidentified individuals remain at large after one person was killed and another was wounded in Rockyview County on Tuesday.
-
Edmonton boy dies during father-son kayak trip near Slave Lake
A boy is dead after a kayak trip with his dad near Slave Lake over the weekend.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING What we know about a fatal shooting by armed suspects east of Calgary
The man shot and killed by two armed suspects east of Calgary on Tuesday is believed to be an employee of Rocky View County, where the incident occurred.
-
Alberta's rooftop solar boom driving shady sales tactics, advocates warn
Surging demand for rooftop solar in Alberta is sparking what advocates call a rise in shady sales tactics by those seeking to cash in on the boom.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Daytime highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be the coldest in more than a month
Cool, damp air hovered over Calgary early Wednesday, making it feel more like a fall morning than one in early August.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Toronto
-
Senior Toronto police officer who allowed nephew to leave collision found guilty of misconduct
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two professional misconduct charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a single-vehicle crash in 2022.
-
'It was harassment': Ford weighs in on video of Toronto cop appearing to give middle finger
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is coming to the defence of a Toronto police officer who was captured on video flipping their middle finger to a citizen during a heated exchange.
-
Toronto condo sells at $320,000 loss amid condo market woes
A 37th-floor luxury condo in the heart of Toronto’s entertainment district that sold for a $320,000 loss is an example of a condo market that hasn’t been this tough in decades, Realtors and observers say.
Ottawa
-
Motorcyclist clocked at 191 km/h as group of motorcycles pass OPP officer on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa, OPP says
A motorcyclist "popped a wheelie" and drove past an OPP officer at 185 km/h on Highway 417 as a group of motorcycle riders travelled in Ottawa's west end, according to police.
-
Over 1,300 students in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties facing suspension over incomplete vaccine records
Students in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties could be barred from attending school until they meet provincial vaccination requirements before the start of the next school year.
-
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Bancroft, Ont. crash involving motorcycles
Two people were killed and four others are said to have life-threatening injuries following a five-vehicle crash in Bancroft, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.
Montreal
-
'I've never seen it this bad': Wait time for Quebec death certificates has gotten worse
The wait times for death certificates in Quebec continues to get worse, with the official average exceeding 50 days.
-
Man appears in court after intense gunfire in DDO
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to fierce gunfire in the West Island over the weekend.
-
Two minors arrested in connection with pepper spray attack at Laval McDonald's
Laval police has arrested two minors for allegedly using pepper spray inside a McDonald's restaurant, injuring dozens of patrons, including children.
Vancouver
-
1 home destroyed, others saved as embers spread from massive Vancouver fire
Firefighters scrambled to protect more than half a dozen homes that caught fire as a result of the massive blaze that erupted at an under-construction apartment building in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday.
-
Vancouver's beloved Kitsilano Pool reopens to public following repairs
The City of Vancouver says critical repairs are now complete and the popular Kitsilano Pool is once again open to the public.
-
East Vancouver apartment building to be demolished after latest fire
An apartment building in East Vancouver that caught fire this week for the third time since July 2023 will be demolished, according to city officials.
Kelowna
-
Thieves used pickup truck to break into Lululemon store in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are investigating after thieves used a pickup truck to break into a Lululemon store at the Aberdeen Mall early Monday morning.
-
South Okanagan police seek help identifying person of interest in string of thefts
Mounties in the South Okanagan are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest they say may be connected with a series of thefts in the region.
-
After a week of decreased activity, Shetland Creek wildfire prompts new evacuation alert in B.C. Interior
After more than a week of mostly scaling back evacuation orders and alerts related to the Shetland Creek wildfire, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District changed course Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
Saanich pickleball association says reasons for court closure unfounded
It’s been quiet at the pickleball courts at Wain Park in North Saanich, B.C., for three months after the municipality closed the courts due to complaints.
-
Second alleged victim of Alice Munro's husband says parents must protect their kids
The second woman to publicly accuse Alice Munro’s late husband of targeting her sexually when she was a child says she hopes her story will encourage parents to believe their children.
-
Video shows crane collapsing at massive fire in Vancouver
A construction crane came crashing onto the street during a massive fire in Vancouver's Dunbar-Southlands neighbourhood on Tuesday evening.
London
-
Two former NHLers charged in world junior sexual assault case sign with KHL teams
Two of the five former Team Canada world junior hockey players awaiting trial for an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 have signed contracts with teams in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), according to the league.
-
Police seize multiple weapons, drugs and cash in London
Around 12:45 p.m. on Sunday, police said a citizen reported a man getting into a downtown taxi with a handgun tucked into his waistband.
-
2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo, Ont., man charged with abduction after Amber Alert
A Waterloo, Ont., man has been charged with abducting the 14-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert on Monday.
-
Guelph girl who lost her battle with cancer inspires local blood drive
Police are donating blood in support of their colleague who lost his six-year-old daughter after a long battle with terminal cancer.
-
Two men arrested after hatchet wielding man reported in Guelph
Two men have been charged after several 911 calls were made about a man with a hatchet chasing another man in Guelph.
Northern Ontario
-
2.3M Canadians approved under dental-care plan, 19K providers now participating: Holland
More than 2.3 million Canadians have been approved to receive coverage, and now more than 75 per cent of dental care providers are now participating in the federal government's dental-care program.
-
After 7-year investigation, police ID remains found in remote area of northern Ont.
Police have successfully concluded a seven-year death investigation and have identified the remains of a man found in 2017 near the Sault.
-
From 'far-left lunatic' to 'they say he's the son of Fidel Castro,' Trump takes aim at Trudeau
On Monday, former U.S. president Donald Trump repeated the false claim that Fidel Castro could be Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's real father. Trump has previously called Trudeau 'two faced,' 'weak' and a 'far-left lunatic.'
Atlantic
-
Racist bullying reported at Salisbury, N.B., school: principal
The principal of Salisbury Regional School sent an email to parents describing a reported “act of racism, hatred and bullying” toward a student on Tuesday night.
-
Lawsuit launched by family of Indigenous woman in N.S. claims negligence in her death
The family of an Indigenous woman who died in hospital has filed a lawsuit against the Nova Scotia health authority and four doctors who treated her, claiming they were negligent in caring for the 22-year-old woman with fungal meningitis.
-
The latest on tropical storm Debby and the Maritimes
Tropical storm Debby strengthened over the last 24 hours.
N.L.
-
Number of inmates released into homelessness is climbing in Newfoundland and Labrador
More people are being released from Newfoundland and Labrador's largest correctional facility with nowhere to go home to, and experts say housing shortages, unco-ordinated community supports and a high number of inmates on pretrial detention are to blame.
-
Hearing denial for man held for tweet shows complaints system favours police: experts
A University of Alberta criminologist says the recent denial of a public hearing for a Labrador man detained by police over a social media post shows the province's police complaints system is set up to protect officers.
-
Labrador man denied long-sought hearing about his detainment for a tweet
A Labrador man has lost his bid for a long-sought public hearing about his detainment by police in 2015 at a mental health hospital for a post he made on social media.