At a time when Faith Bohn wasn’t sure if having more children was possible, her miracle babies Hudson and Hayden were born.

The births came courtesy of one last attempt at in vitro fertilization.

“We were blessed both times to be able to have these guys,” Bohn said.

The 11-month old boys were diagnosed with Down syndrome when they were born six weeks early.

“The peculiar thing about them is that their actual due date was March 21, which is National Down Syndrome Day,” she said.

Bohn, who was once a hair dresser, says her twin boys and her oldest son Hunter have helped her find her purpose.

They’ve inspired her to launch an in-home business called Down Right Delectable Treats.

She’s combined her love for baking and family to sell deluxe chocolate chip cookies and donate part of the proceeds into Down syndrome research. Ten per cent of the profits of every order will go to the Canadian Down Syndrome Society.

Aside from picking up some tricks in the kitchen, Bohn says over the past year she’s learned the best thing parents with children who have disorders should do is find a network of support with people who can relate.

Bohn’s ultimate goal is to grow the business enough to grow a storefront where her children can one day work.

She hopes to create an employment environment that welcomes all people, including those living with genetic disorders.