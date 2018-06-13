

CTV Saskatoon





A new trucking company with a connection to the one involved in the fatal Humboldt Broncos bus crash has opened under the same Calgary address.

The new numbered company has been formed using one of the trucks owned by Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., and one of the Adesh Deol drivers is now operating under the numbered company.

Adesh Deol Trucking lost its fitness safety certificate after the April 6 crash, which occurred at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335 in north-central Saskatchewan. A truck owned by the company collided with the Broncos bus.

Sixteen people died as a result of the crash. Thirteen others were injured.

The owner of Adesh Deol Trucking, Sukhmander Singh, denied he started up a new company and said he is driving a dump truck with another company — which he declined to name.

The semi driver involved in the crash is not back on the road, according to Alberta Transportation.