A crash between a Saskatoon Transit bus and a truck left traffic backed up on a major city roadway Thursday morning.

The bus and the truck collided at the intersection of Idylwyld Drive and 22nd Street at about 8:20 a.m., leaving southbound traffic on Idylwyld backed up.

The truck’s front end was smashed in the crash and, according to the city, the bus was significantly damaged.

No one was injured.

Police have not yet released details on the cause of the crash.

The city said Saskatoon Transit officials are reviewing the incident.