A 31-year-old man is in custody and facing multiple charges following a traffic stop late Monday evening.

Police officers spotted a suspicious vehicle near 33rd Street and Avenue P North around 11:15 p.m. While they were dealing with the driver, they noticed the passenger with brass knuckles and a knife, and arrested him. Officers then found over 127 grams of methamphetamine and 4.4 grams of crack cocaine on the man.

The man is facing several charges, including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a prohibited weapon, and breach of a weapons prohibition. He will be in court Tuesday afternoon.