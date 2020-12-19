Advertisement
Traffic restrictions lifted after Saskatoon protest against COVID-19 measures
Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 2:48PM CST Last Updated Saturday, December 19, 2020 4:55PM CST
Freedom rally protesters are pictured in Saskatoon on Dec. 19, 2020. (Chad Leroux/CTV Saskatoon)
SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police responded Saturday to a "freedom rally" which began at the Vimy Memorial.
“Police were notified about the event earlier this week and have spoken with organizers,” police said in a news release.
The protesters said they want an open discourse and discussion about provincial COVID-19 regulations.
Following speeches, police said the group was expected to depart the area and walk along a pre-determined route.
The protesters were expected to travel to Broadway Avenue, then circle to River Landing and back downtown.
Traffic restrictions have been lifted, police say.
