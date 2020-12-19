SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police responded Saturday to a "freedom rally" which began at the Vimy Memorial.

“Police were notified about the event earlier this week and have spoken with organizers,” police said in a news release.

The protesters said they want an open discourse and discussion about provincial COVID-19 regulations.

Following speeches, police said the group was expected to depart the area and walk along a pre-determined route.

The protesters were expected to travel to Broadway Avenue, then circle to River Landing and back downtown.

Traffic restrictions have been lifted, police say.