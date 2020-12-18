SASKATOON -- A day before another planned protest in city against coronavirus-related public health measures, Saskatoon police have issued a $2,800 dollar fine to a key participant involved in a similar event held on Dec. 5

The fine, issued under the Public Health Act, comes after an investigation and discussions with the provincial Crown and public health officials, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) said in a news release.

“The issuing of a fine is the next step in attempting to gain compliance, Chief Troy Cooper said in the release.

"However, we continue to consult with health officials and crown prosecutors, and going forward the scope of our investigations and enforcement may expand beyond key participants."

While Saskatoon police did not issue a fine immediately after the Dec. 5 "freedom" rally which attracted hundreds of people, many of whom were maskless, a spokesperson had indicated police could take further action, pointing to an anti-mask protest held at Midtown Plaza where an individual, also described by SPS as a key participant, was fined $2,800 nearly a week after the event took place.

The latest fine also comes after another anti-COVID restriction Saturday outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina, where one speaker made racist comments directed at the province's Chief Medical Health Officer, Saqib Shahab.

Police in Regina fined two organizers of the rally $2,800 each.

Another protest taking aim at COVID-19 health measures is planned for Saturday.

Earlier this week, during an interview with CTV News Saskatoon mayor Charlie Clark asked anyone thinking of attending to steer clear of the event.

"You have people going out into the streets, encouraging people not to follow the rules, encouraging people not to wear the mask, undermining the nurses and the doctors and the health care workers," Charlie Clark told CTV News Tuesday.

During the interview, Clark said he was in favour of stricter enforcement in cases where individuals intentionally flout COVID-19 public health orders.

"I encourage and hope that there will be investigations into these rallies and that the organizers and will be held to account as a result of breaking the rules in terms of the public health guidelines," Clark said.

This is a developing story. More details to come.